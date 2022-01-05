By Tonny Abet



A section of scientists has asked President Museveni to shelve the planned enforcement of vaccination mandates, saying the government is not prepared and has not been consistent in availing vaccines to Ugandans.

Last week, while delivering his end of year speech, President Museveni, among other guidelines for full reopening of the economy, said the transport sector, which has been operating at 50 percent, will be opened fully but directed that this will be done under necessary standard operating procedures such as the wearing of masks and full vaccination by both the crew and the travelers.

Prof Francis Omaswa, the head community engagement sub-committee in the National Covid-19 Taskforce, says barring unvaccinated passengers is not practical because not many people have been vaccinated.

Covid-19 vaccination in the country that started in March last year has seen 9.9 million Ugandans receive first dose and 1.5m have received their second dose against a target of atleast 22 million people .