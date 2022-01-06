By Benjamin Jumbe



Scientists have tipped schools on avoiding another closure due to the covid-19 pandemic.

This comes days to the reopening of schools set for Monday next week.

The Deputy principal College of veterinary medicine animal resources and bio security Makerere University Prof Samuel Majalija expresses fear that many learners will return to school with the disease.

He however says to avoid spread, there is need to have them tested and those found infected isolated and treated.

He says with build capacity to manage these cases within schools, there will be no need to have government shut them down again.

Makerere University in partnership with the Uganda National Students Association have started training final year paramedics to combat Covid 19 infections in schools through equipping them with additional knowledge to test for covid 19 using antigens.