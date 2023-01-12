Health experts are today expected to convene a high-level international meeting to discuss how they will proceed with the trial of the Ebola vaccine. This comes a day after Uganda was declared Ebola-free by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation declared Uganda Ebola-free after spending two incubation cycles of 21 days each making 42 days since the discharge of the last confirmed case on November 30, 2022.

The world health organization representative in Uganda, Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam says the meeting will attarct majority of the global health experts, who will sit with the Ugandan scientists to discuss the protocols of the study.