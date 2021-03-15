By DAMALI MUKHAYE

Over 30 people have been evacuated and rushed to hospital after the ceiling of the building that houses Fido Dido ice cream parlor along Kampala road collapsed.

Most of the victims of the Monday afternoon accident are said to have been members of Pastor Isaac Kiweesi’s House of Rest Church who had converged in one of the rooms for lunch hour prayers.

Kenneth Nkuubi, one of the businessmen who operates in the building says a technician had climbed in the ceiling after power went off only to come tumbling down with the ceiling.

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has cordoned off the building and ordered closure of all businesses operating their-in.

Vylley Agaba a physical planner at KCCA says the building is in a sorry state and unfit for use.