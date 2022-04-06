By Simon Peter Emwamu

More than 20 children are missing in Kapelebyong following Tuesday’s attacks by suspected Karamajong warriors that saw hundreds flee from villages fearing for their lives and property.

65 year-old Norah Amachar, a resident of Obulin Okungur says her granddaughters and 2 other children have not been seen since the attack on the villages in the sub counties of Acinga, Kapelebyong and Okoboi.

The two children she identified as 8 year-old Florence Tino and 10-year Sam Okello were at school in Amaseniko primary school when news about the attacks broke out at 9:30am.

She says teachers on duty had to send the children back home but some of them have not been seen since then.

Jennifer Ikorit, is another mother looking for her lost child- a primary one pupil in Amaseniko.

Francis Akorikin, the LC5 chairperson for Kapelebyong district, says in Amaseniko alone 20 cases of missing children have been reported,

He encourages parents with lost children to report the matter to police.

The attack on the Kirik community swamp bordering both Napak, Katakwi and Kapelebyong happened after locals put out of action 3 suspected Karimojong warriors.