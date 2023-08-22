The Minister of Information and National Guidance Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, has revealed that a careful study will be needed to establish whether there is a need to scrap off some ministries under the ongoing rationalisation process of some government agencies.

This is one of the proposals Ugandans think might limit government expenditure after the World Bank announced plans to cut off funding to the country over the recently signed Anti-Homosexuality law.

Speaking on the state of governance in Uganda on Tuesday, minister Baryomunsi said it will be risky to remove ministries without a careful study, explaining that the move would affect service delivery to the community.

“To scrap off miniseries will require a careful study so that you don’t just by impulse say you have removed a certain ministry. There is a way government is structured and ministers supervise activities under their dockets. So you are not just going to wake up and say I have removed the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education because you might affect the services which are provided under that ministry,” Baryomunsi said on Tuesday.

He explained that over the last few years, government has been studying the operations of government agencies and Cabinet took a decision to either merge or remove some agencies. Government also considered returning some agencies to their mother ministries without losing their functions.