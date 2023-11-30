By Olivier Mukaaya

Elders in Sebei Sub region have petitioned President Yoweri Museveni over the demarcation directive issued in 2009 regarding the Bulambulii-Kapchorwa boundary.

They say the petition, through the Kapchorwa Resident district commissioner Martin Ssekajja, is meant to help avert possible intertribal wars between the Bagisu and the Sabins.

The elders led by Vincent Bartega the chairperson of Sebei sub-region older persons, state that the boundary disputes have persisted since the 1960s hence causing tribal conflicts between Bagisu of Bulambuli and the Sabinys.

These elders now want the president to intervene in the boundary disputes to pave way for peaceful co-existence between the people of both districts.

The elders who marched from Sebei regional headquarters in Kapchorwa, through the town holding placards say they want President Museveni to implement the Odwe report that recommended the demarcation.