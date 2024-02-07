Uganda’s Julia Sebutinde has been elected vice president of the International Court of Justice. Sebutinde, 69, was elected by her peers to serve for three years having been a member of the Court since February 6, 2012, according to the Tuesday statement from the court’s registry.

She will deputise Judge Nawaf Salam (Lebanon) who was elected president to also serve for three years. Sebutinde’s election comes days after her ruling on Gaza crisis left many dazed.

She’s one of the two judges who voted mostly against the six emergency measures in response to South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, leaving many observers around the world dazed and confused. Read more