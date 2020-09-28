

The second phase of CCTV Camera installation by government along streets has resumed months after it was halted due to the covid-19 pandemic lock down.

Fred Enanga the police spokesperson says they are set to install over 2,300 cameras in 15 municipalities across the country to include, Jinja, Mbarara, Kumi, Kitgum, and Arua.

So far 967 cameras have been installed, representing a 45% completion of the whole project.

In the first phase of the project 3,223 CCTV cameras were installed in the Kampala Metropolitan area, of which 63 were destroyed during road construction works.

Last year, President Museveni ordered for installation of CCTV cameras to help curb crime.