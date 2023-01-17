The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has urged guardians and parents of secondary school students in senior three and below to register their children for National Identification Number (NIN) or risk them missing the final assessment.

The Ministry of Education introduced a new lower secondary curriculum in 2020, focusing on skills and competencies away from the old curriculum that was theory-oriented, and this year, the second cohort in this initiative will join S.3.

Peter Wakabi, the UNEB Director of Technology, and Reprographics who represented the board’s Executive Director in a press briefing at the Media Center in Kampala has urged parents to use this holiday to register their children for NINs to avoid inconvenience.