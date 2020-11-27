Religious leaders under the Inter religious Council of Uganda have asked the electoral commission to consider securing airtime for all presidential candidates on the various media houses

They made the recommendation during a meeting with the commission officials this afternoon as various candidates continue struggling to access media platforms for their scientific campaigns.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Kazimba Mugalu who was among the council presidents said this will ensure that all candidates get equal airtime to address citizens.

The leaders also asked the commission to consider reviewing the number of supporters allowed at a venue from the current permitted 200 to a venue capacity basis