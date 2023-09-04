By Ronald Ssenvuma

Security agencies have intensified surveillance in Kampala and across the country amid renewed terror threats to the country.

Yesterday, an Anti-terrorism crack unit comprising experts from police, army, and sister security agencies arrested a 28-year-old man said was on the verge of blasting an Improvised Explosive Device at Rubaga Mirale Center in Kampala.

“In the bag … there was an IED … the food flask [contained powder], nails, battery of a motorcycle, which was the charger, [he] had used a [mobile] phone [handset] which was supposed to be a switch for it, detonator, booster charger…,” said Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman.

Meanwhile, a group of 70 District/Division CID officers is set to commence their 4-month Refresher Course at the Police Training School in Kabalye, Masindi.

These were officially flagged off yesterday by the Director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate.

According to a statement from the Directorate, the training aims at enhancing their skills and capabilities to effectively tackle the existing and emerging threats to law and order in the country.