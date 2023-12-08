The Minister for Information and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi has hinted on plans to cause a meeting between leaders of security agencies and media owners over harassment of journalists in line of duty.

The minister’s statement follows a call from media owners to the government, calling for an end to the excessive use of force by security agencies to field journalists.

“Is it a question of training that our security people do not have the necessary skills to work with journalists, especially in violent situations? or it is our journalists who lack skills on how to cover violent situations without colliding with security personnel?” Baryomusi wondered.

Minister Baryomunsi says there are plans to meet security agency leaders together with their journalist counterparts to resolve the cause of the standoff.