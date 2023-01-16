Police say they have rolled out several measures to avert any hostile infiltration and attacks at the Mpondwe border point with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The development comes hours following a terror attack in Eastern DRC at a Pentecostal Church in Lhubirira, located about 4kms after Mpondwe border point killed at least 10 people on the spot and injured 47 others.

While addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said they have stopped the movement of cargo and passenger boats across Lake Albert and other water bodies.

He added that they have intensified patrols in Bugoma Forest and across the borderlines, and bolstered security at major installations, markets, and parking yards among other countermeasures.

He has meanwhile appealed to members of the public to stay vigilant and not be alarmed by these steps meant to ensure their safety.

“Remember, the best defence against any terrorist threats is our collective community effort. Once again, please be alert but not alarmed. And report any suspicious behaviour or activity to the confidential anti-terrorism hotline,” Enanga said.