By Benjamin Jumbe

Security agencies are continuing the search for a UPDF officer who shot and injured a traffic police officer.

The soldier identified as Corporal Babangida Bashir Mango in January this year in Kiwatule Ntinda shot and injured Police Constable Rober Mukebezi who has since had one of his legs amputated.

Making a presentation on the matter state minister of internal affairs Gen David Muhoozi said the culprit is yet to be apprehended although the gun he used in the shooting was recovered.

He however says working with the UPDF and the ministry of defence , they are to strive to ensure the officer gets some compensatory support and an artificial limb.

Meanwhile he also revealed that the UPDF is meeting all medical expenses of the injured officer.