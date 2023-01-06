Security analysts have appealed to government officials not to abuse the well intentioned digital car number plate initiative that starts in March this year.

The Works ministry has revealed plans to roll out the controversial digital surveillance car number plates in an effort to curb crime in a project dubbed ‘The Intelligent Transport Management System’.

Speaking to KFM, security analyst Grace Matsiko said once rolled, digital number plates will go a long way in fighting crime, but it should not be abused by state agents.

Bageya Waiswa, the Works ministry permanent secretary tells KFM that they will start with government vehicles before guidelines regarding the same are issued to other motorists.