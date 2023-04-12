By Benson Tumusiime | Monitor
The security terror task team has arrested three suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) agents during counter terror operations in areas of Kamwengye and Ntoroko districts.
The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, told journalists in Kampala on Tuesday that one suspect was arrested over an attempted petrol bomb attack targeting three motorcycles that were parked during night prayers at Nabi church in Biguli cell, Biguli ward in Kamwenge District, on April 7.
He added that the suspect and his accomplice tried to escape using their motorcycle but were aggressively pursued by the church security guard and other church members.