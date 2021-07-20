By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Security agencies have banned the distribution of food to vulnerable people during the lockdown on grounds of contravening standard operating procedures (SoPs) and quality of handouts.

In a joint security press conference yesterday, police spokesman Fred Enanga said the acts are likely to lead to the spread of coronavirus.

“In some incidents, we have seen a lack of social distancing. This will lead to the spread of coronavirus. All people distributing food to vulnerable people should stop. They should take the food to the district coordinators for proper distribution of food,” Mr Enanga said.

The ban comes days after Opposition politicians distributed food to vulnerable groups in different parts of the country.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/security-bans-food-distribution-to-vulnerable-groups–3479268