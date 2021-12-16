By Fred Muzaale

Security has been beefed in Kayunga District as 190,000 voters go to polls today to choose their LC 5 chairman in a hotly contested by-election.

According to the electoral commission, voting will take place at 338 polling stations.

The seat fell vacant after former district chairman Ffeffekka Sserubogo died under mysterious circumstances.

His lifeless body was found hanging by a rope in June after only one month in office.

By last evening hundreds of policemen and UPDF soldiers were camped at Ntenjeru district headquarters, awaiting deployment, with some patrolling the district.

Dennis Namuwoza, the acting commissioner of Police in charge of operations, who is camped in Kayunga says they have got reinforcement from other districts given the many hotspots in the district.

Meanwhile Kayunga District police commander, Felix Mukizi has warned that anyone who will attempt to attack security personnel shall be dealt with “with proportionate force”.

The Kayunga LC5 chairperson by-election has attracted six candidates including NUP’s Harriet Nakwedde, NRM’s Andrew Muwonge, Anthony Waddimba (DP) Jamir Kamoga, Magid Nyanzi, and Boniface Bandikubi (all independents).