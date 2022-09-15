Security has been beefed up at Itanda falls in Butagaya sub-county, Jinja district where the Nyege Nyege festival is opening today, Thursday, September 15.

The Jinja Resident District Commissioner, Elijah Madoi said both Uganda People’s Defence Force – UPDF and Uganda Police Force operatives have been deployed at the venue to manage security.

Madoi who doubles as the chairperson of the district security committee said the heavy security operatives within and outside the venue is intended to create peace as this international show takes place..

Madoi said immorality and theft of any form will not be allowed at the show.

It should be noted that there was a disagreement in Parliament with a section of law makers led by the speaker, Anita Among sidelining it on grounds that its participants promote immorality.