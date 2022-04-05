By Juliet Nalwooga

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has said that the joint security task force has beefed up security and calls for vigilance as Ugandans continue to mourn the fallen speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

He says today the force will, according to its mandate provide protection and security when the body of the late speaker is taken to parliament for his colleagues to pay tribute.

Enanga says tomorrow at 8 am, the body will be taken to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds for a state funeral service, where President Museveni and other senior government officials will be with about 1,500 people in attendance