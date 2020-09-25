Security is beefed up at High Court Twed towers Nakasero to restrain NUP supporters from swamming court as former National Unity and Reconciliation party president Moses Kibalama appears to explain to the judge why he swore 2 contradicting affidavits regarding the sale and change of his party to 2021 Presidential aspirant Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine.

Kibalama who had been allegedly reported missing before security agencies came up to claim that he is under their protection has however portioned the blame to his first lawyer Anthony Wameeli and other lawyers from NUP has who misled him into signing an affidavit whose contents he had not read.

Kibalama; a former Supretendant of police during presidents’ Obote and Amin’s regimes has turned himself in court in response to summons issued to him last week by Highcourt judge Musa Ssekaana to throw more light on his 2 affidavits; one being in support of an application filed by aggrieved founder members of NURP to the sale of their party to Kyagulanyi.

In the other, he accepts voluntarily to change the party’s name he has been heading since 2004 to NUP.

While being asked by EC lawyer Eric Sabiiti why he had to make 2 contradicting pieces of evidence which also constitutes an offence of giving false information to a public body, Kibalama has replied that he was compelled to make a U-turn on the change of his party name because him and some of the founder members of NURP were not given any slots in NUP which he says has now gained political fame.

It’s at this moment that Kibalama says he was intrigued to seek legal advise and make consultations from another lawyer whom he has also wrongly identified in court as James Byamukama.

This has thrown court into giggles because Kibalama gave instructions to a lawyer known as Enoc Waninda whereas James Byabakama was instructed to represent other founder members.

A quick interpretation of Kibalama’s evidence shows that the 59 year old is still interested in the leadership of his party.

Kibalama is still on the witness stand ; answering questions from NUP lawyer Medard Lubega Ssegona who has since established that the affidavit retracting his earlier affirmations of agreeing to change the party name is signed 4 hours earlier than the one accepting to voluntarily to do so.