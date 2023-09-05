Security has beefed up in and around Kampala, as the business community expresses great concern over the latest wave of terror threats to Uganda.

This comes after security forces yesterday recovered and denoted more Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Kampala.

Police spokesperson Mr. Fred Enanga said yesterday that the explosives were recovered from a Guest House in Bunamwaya and Mabiito Business hub in Nateete.

In the first incident on Sunday, an IED was detected and detonated at Rubaga Miracle Center Church in Kampala.

According to military and police sources, the recovery of the deadly weapons has disrupted a plot by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) to hit Kampala.

Consequently security checks at various building entrances have been beefed up, to prevent any attacks.

Many traders have told KFM that such incidents are bound to affect business, with bars and night club owners saying they are already feeling the pinch as many revellers now choose to stay at home.

Francis Kisirinya, the Chief Membership Officer at the Private Sector Foundation Uganda has asked traders to remain vigilant.