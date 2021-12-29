Detectives investigating a case in which a bride died after a birth control procedure went wrong, are examining the particulars of the drugs she took at the Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Clinic.
Detectives submitted samples to the Government Analytical Laboratory (GAL) to establish whether the drugs prescribed were the right ones or not.
The findings from GAL will help police to determine whether to charge the four staff of the hospital or not.
Joanna Namutebi became unconscious soon after undergoing a birth control procedure at the hospital in Bukoto on December 11, a day after her wedding to Mr Derrick Wabwire.
Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/security-examining-drugs-given-to-newly-wed-bride-before-death-3666208