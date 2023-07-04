By Stephen Otage

A number of security firms and business owners that had by Sunday not taken the UK government’s warning of terrorist attacks targeting Uganda, have now stepped up their security surveillance measures.

At several popular shopping malls and arcades in Bugolobi and Lugogo manned by personnel from private security companies, body checks for pedestrians have been stepped up with their men and women thoroughly searching vehicles.

At the entrance to a restaurant which is popular with whites but was not guarded on Sunday when our reporter visited yesterday, the proprietor said Kira Road Police had contacted him and the management of Acacia Mall to discuss in detail their security plans and also discuss how to deploy professional security officers.

Speaking to KFM after patrolling the Central Business District with men in Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) uniform on Monday, Bosco Ambayo the Officer In charge of Nakasero Police Station said the New Taxi Park and St Balikuddembe Market had been fully covered and they were getting more men to cover Nakasero market.

However at the Taxi Park and St Balikuddembe market, one could hardly see any uniformed security personnel, suggesting that probably the deployment was undercover to avoid creating anxiety among the population.