Police in Kampala have arrested a 29-year-old security guard deployed at City Oil station located along Martin Road who is accused of shooting and injuring a one Ronald Mukulu on Tuesday morning.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr. Luke Owoyesigyire says it is alleged that Mukulu had a disagreement with the driver of a commuter tax registration number UAW 979S and the security guard tried to mediate but ended up shooting the victim in the upper right arm.

The suspect who police have identified as Ronald Kyasesa, a resident of Kagugube village in Kampala is detained pending a court trial. Additionally, Mukulu has been admitted to hospital for better management.

Mr. Owoyesigyire has decried the increasing cases of gun violence orchestrated by security guards.

“We condemn the act of security guards shooting at people they have disagreements with. You can choose to use other means in case you are confronted in any way. The judgment of the security guards is still wanting,” Mr. Owoyesigyire noted.