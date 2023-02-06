Police in Katwe are investigating the double murder of Moses Mubangizi, a Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) officer, and Huron Otim, a security guard.

It is alleged that on Saturday, February 4 at around 11 pm, Otim picked up a fight with the UPDF officer at a bar over an unknown reason after which Otim grabbed a gun and returned to the bar where he shot and killed Mubangizi in cold blood.

“On February 4, 2023, at around 11 PM, Otim picked a fight with UPDF officers at a bar and went back to his beat to retrieve his gun. Mubangizi fought with Otim and disarmed him, giving the gun to another security guard, Wana Simon. Otim then attacked Wana, took the gun back and returned to the bar where he shot and killed Mubangizi. The mob then beat Otim to death,” Luke Owoyesigyire the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson said in a statement.

Police have since recovered a gun and one bullet, but the magazine is missing.

According to Owoyesigyire, the bodies have been taken to the KCCA city mortuary for postmortem, and one suspect has been arrested for further investigations.