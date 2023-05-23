Police in Sheema district are investigating circumstances under which a security guard identified as Elly Kamanye, 55, a former crime preventer who was deployed at a wedding party over the weekend was stabbed to death.

According to the Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson Mr. Martial Tumusiime, it is alleged that on Sunday, May 21, 2023, during a late night wedding party for a one Emmanuel Gubingu at Rwengiri II village, Kigarama sub county, in the Sheema District, the deceased was deployed as a security guard.

He adds that a misunderstanding between the suspect and a one Ivan Amanya broke out over a woman identified as Grace Mary Kantebe a barmaid at Ox-ford Pub in Kanyeganyeje village.

Mr. Tumusiime explains that the suspect armed with a panga attempted to cut Kantebe which prompted the deceased to intervene, but he was instead stubbed in the stomach.

“The deceased returned to the party calling for help while holding the stomach and narrated that Texas (suspect) had stabbed him. He was rushed to Kabwohe health centre IV and later referred to Mbarara referral hospital where he died,” said Mr. Tumusiime.

Police say the suspect is detained at Kigarama police post and the body of the deceased was handed over to the relatives for burial after a postmortem at Mbarara referral hospital.

Last week, police responded to 3 incidents of shooting, two of which arose out of anger and rage by a police officer in Mbarara district and a saracen security guard in Tororo municipality.

The third shooting was by a police officer in Mukono municipality, due to mistaken identity.

The Uganda Police Force spokesperson, Mr. Fred Enanga has since said that investigations so far reveal that the shootings were not as a result of organised crime, or attacks targeting any community but just random cases arising out of petty disagreements.