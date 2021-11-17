By Juliet Nalwooga

Police have urged the public to stay extra vigilant and ignore speculation as the joint security task force does everything possible to ensure stability.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says the police Forensic experts and tactical teams from the Counter-Terrorism unit are still documenting the crime scenes in Kampala to come up with a more comprehensive report on the attacks.

He says with one suspected suicide bomber already in detention, the brains behind the attacks will surely be brought to book.