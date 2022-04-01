By Ruth Anderah

The Security Minister Major General Jim Muhwezi has told the Court of Appeal in Kampala that he did not bribe anyone while campaigning for votes in Rujumbura County Constituency in Rukungiri district.

Muhwezi was appearing before a panel of three Court of Appeal Justices comprised of Cheborion Barishaki, Stephen Musota and Christopher Gashirabake for hearing of an election appeal filed against him by his rival Fred Turyamuhweza’ who lost the elections on the Forum for Democratic Change ticket.

NRM’s Muhwezi obtained 23,990 votes against Turyamuhweza’s 20,556 votes in the January 14th 2021 parliamentary elections and he was accordingly declared and gazetted as the winner by the Electoral Commission.

But, Turyamuhweza, rejected the results and petitioned the High Court in Kabale with his major grounds being voter bribery, ballot stuffing and intimidation of voters.

The Court heard that there were also donations given out by Muhwezi in his election campaign period ,to churches ,in several meetings and other public places such that they can vote for him .

However, Justice Phillip Odoki dismissed the petition with costs stating that Turyamuhweza failed to prove to the satisfaction of the court all the grounds he had levied against Muhwezi.

For being dissatisfied with the decision through his lawyers led by Jude Byamukama, Turyamuhweza challenged Justice Odoki’s decision in the Court of Appeal on grounds that he he had failed to evaluate the evidence on record thereby reaching a wrong conclusion that Muhwezi’s election was in compliance with the law.

The Justices then promised to deliver their judgement on notice