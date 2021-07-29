By Ritah Kemigisa

Security minister Retired Major General Jim Muhwezi has distanced himself from the deal to award a Russian Joint Stock Global security a contract for installation of digital monitors in automobiles.

The Russian firm has since been given a 10 years contract to ensure all automobiles including vehicles and motorcycles in the country are fitted with a digital monitoring system with Ugandans to meet the costs of installation.

However reports that the firm filed for bankruptcy last year has put government on the spot for not doing due diligence.

In a tweet however, Muhwezi says the details of this project which has long been in the pipeline were discussed before he was appointed as a security minister.

He adds that he is aware of allegations regarding the financial solvency of Russian company.

Muhwezi meanwhile reassures the public that the terms of the contract provide the Government with clear rights and protections should the alleged circumstances materialize.