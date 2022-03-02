By Benjamin Jumbe

The deputy speaker of parliament Anita Among has given the security minister Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi one week to lay on table the list of all security personnel that have been found to carelessly torture and kill civilians.

This was after legislators raised concern over the various cases of random shootings of unarmed civilians allegedly by security personnel especially from UPDF and police.

The minister responding to the concerns said these were criminal acts committed by individuals which government does not condone.

The deputy speaker Among at this point also asked the minister in addition to the list, to ensure he presents a statement on action taken by the responsible Ministry against the perpetrators of such crime.

A motion seeking to censure the minister collapsed following the failure of Opposition lawmakers to collect the required 176 signatures.

Gen Muhwezi was accused of staying silent as security operatives torture Ugandans.

Over the weekend he applauded members of parliament who did not append their signatures on the motion that was seeking to have him censured for failing to reveal names of security agencies that are accused of torturing Ugandans.