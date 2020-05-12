Security minister Gen Elly Tumwine has directed all security personnel to begin enforcing the presidential directive on wearing face masks.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, Tumwine has appealed to all Ugandans across the country not to leave their homes without wearing face masks to avoid being inconvenienced by security officers.

Tumwine says mandatory wearing of face masks is not just for a few but all Ugandans including journalists, thus donating 500 masks to them.

Meanwhile, Gen. Tumwine had earlier asked all journalists without face masks to leave the Media Center.

He says the UPDF and other security agencies will ensure this directive is adhered to by the public