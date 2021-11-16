By Ritah Kemigisa

Security Minister Jim Muhwezi has asked Ugandans to be vigilant following today’s twin explosions that left six people dead and 33 injured.

The explosions according to police have been carried out by three suicide bombers.

One suicide bomber blew himself near the central police station while two others who disguised as boda boda riders detonated the bombs at Raja Chambers, along Parliament Avenue.

In a tweet message, the security minister Muhwezi has issued general tips to help members of the public easily identify suicide bombers.

Muhwezi says the attackers usually appear nervous or may seem preoccupied or have a blank stare, their behaviours are odd and always walk deliberately towards a specific target or object and often push the way through a crowd or armed barriers.

He adds that such attackers always try to disguise their appearance with a recently shaved beard or haircut and usually use herbal or floral-scented water.