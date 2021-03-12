By Ritah Kemigisa

Security minister Gen Elly Tumwine has warned the National Unity Platform (NUP) party against leading the planned peaceful protests which he says is a cover up for violence.

NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi has since called for nationwide protests as he demands for four things including; NUPs victory of the January general election which he claims they won by 54.19%, abducted and missing Ugandans whether dead or alive among others.

Gen Tuwmine has warned that they will not allow anyone to destabilize the peace and security of Ugandans vowing to deal with any one who attempts to do so.

He says much as peaceful protests are allowed, procedures must be followed further calling upon Ugandans to remain calm.

Gen Tumwine adds that all that Uganda needs now after a successful election is a discussion to secure its future.