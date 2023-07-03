By Andrew Bagala

Despite a UK warning that terrorists are targeting to attack crowded places, security at many crowd-pulling places had by last evening not been upgraded.

In a travel advisory posted on its website, the UK government noted that terrorists were very likely to try to carry out attacks in Uganda.

The travel advisory for British citizens in Uganda however does not specify the target place or group plotting the attack.

Our on-the sport checks showed that guards at many public places were unaware of the terror alert and none had intensified either surveillance or upgraded checks

Meanwhile, responding to the terror alert, security agencies have said that Uganda is safe.

Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) and Defence spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye says terror threats to Uganda are like those to other countries including the UK and they have ably defended the country.

While police spokesperson Fred Enanga also echoed the police chief’s earlier message urging the public to remain calm and vigilant.