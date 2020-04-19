Police in Pader District have arrested a security officer for repeatedly molesting a woman and shooting a spear at her brother.

According to the Aswa region police spokesperson PJ Okema, the suspect was allegedly torturing a one Marcellina Mego, 69 years old by piercing her private parts repeatedly and when her brother Kenneth Okello came to her rescure, the officer shot a spear at him in the arm.

The suspect Moses Okello an army officer has been charged with three counts, threatening violence, doing grievous harm on a person and attempted murder.

This incident has happened at Lagile parish where three people were also shot at as police fired warning shots to disperse locals who were pelting stones at the suspect.

The injured include, Bosco Odong, 28 yrs, Samuel

Canogura 16 yrs, and a student Francia Obedgiu 17 years.

Two of these Odong and Obedgiu were referred to Lira Regional Referral hospital for better treatment but Odong has died upon reaching.

Okema says investigations into the matter have commenced and a team of detectives are set to visit the scene.