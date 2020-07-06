The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Stephen Sabiiti Muzeeyi, yesterday abruptly cut short a meeting with commanders of Kampala Metropolitan police and ordered them to immediately find the killers of a third-year Veterinary Medicine student of Makerere University who died on Saturday.
Emmanuel Tegu was allegedly beaten by people inside the University at night on June 28. He died last Saturday at Mulago Hospital where he had been admitted.
His death has raised several contradictions. His relatives said he told them in the hospital that he was beaten by security personnel while police say he was a victim of mob action inside the campus after he was suspected to be a thief.
In a meeting, a police source who preferred anonymity said Gen Muzeeyi asked the officers to brief him on the progress of the murder case, but they did not give him satisfactory explanation on why no suspect had been arrested yet the incident happened in a closed community.
“He was angry and ended the meeting abruptly. He ordered the commanders to return to the scene, investigate the case properly and arrest the suspects immediately,” a source said.
