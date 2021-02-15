By Patience Ahimbizibwe and Benson Tumusiime

Security agencies are yet to release a list of people they kidnapped in the last months despite President Museveni’s directive.

The President during his address to the nation on Saturday confirmed that the people who had been reportedly kidnapped were in the custody of security agencies.

He ordered them to produce the list of those arrested and make their names known to the public but by yesterday evening, this had not been done.

However, a source who talked to daily monitor on condition of anonymity said the agencies were reluctant to produce the list because some of the suspects were tortured and are in poor health waiting for the suspect’s health to improve.

However, the UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso who declined to comment on the torture claims said the minister for security and minister of internal affairs will avail the update on the lost and status of suspects.