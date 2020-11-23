By Derrick Wandera

Police and the army last night raided a hotel in Kyegegwa and arrested a number of leaders of the National Unity Platform (NUP) ahead of Bobi Wine’s campaign in the district.

According to NUP leaders, the Military and Police led by the OC of Kyegegwa district Police Station raided AMAC Suites Hotel and arrested members of Bobi Wine’s Presidential Campaign Advance Team that traveled there last evening to organize for his campaign rally this week.

“We are working to find the reason for their arrest,” Mr Benjamin Katana, one of the NUP leaders said in a telephone interview.

Some of those arrested include Warren Akandonda, Jacob Mwesigwa, Abbey Mutebi and others. After their arrest, the military went on breaking into every room to arrest the rest of the team. It’s not known what crimes they are being accused of committing.

The Kyegegwa district police commander Ms Jesca Naawe when contacted on Monday morning said nobody who belonged to NUP party was arrested.

“I don’t have anybody in cells who belonged to NUP, that’s what I can tell you,” Naawe said in a phone interview.