Criminals used to target pilgrims in the suburbs as they walked to the shrines and rob them of their phones and property.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said they have concentrated a big number of their convert and overt forces in the suburbs and on roads used by the pilgrims.

“Areas that aren’t covered by our CCTV cameras, we have officers to man them. There are those new classified technological capacities that I may not tell you about, but they have been deployed at Namugongo,” Mr Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

