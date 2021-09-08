By Zadock Amanyisa

Authorities in Bushenyi District are on high alert after anonymous letters that are suspected to have been dropped by machete-wielding assailants were seen in Nyabubare sub-county, Igara West, Bushenyi District on Tuesday.

In the letters, the suspected attackers indicated that they were done with the Greater Masaka region and were now planning to strike Bushenyi, Mitooma, Rukungiri, and Mbarara.

Bushenyi Resident district commissioner, Jane Asiimwe Muhindo says specifically from Bushenyi, the attackers said they wanted 27 human heads.

She has reassured the residents saying they have already intensified security operations in the district to protect the population.

She adds that they have also received backup from the Uganda People’s Defense Forces and zoned the district to manage the security threats more effectively.

This comes as police continue to investigate the murder of close to 30 people in the Greater Masaka region under similar circumstances.

Several suspects including 2 Members of Parliament have so far been arrested in connection with the same.