Security at the home of Gen Elly Tumwine in Mukuru Village, Rwemikoma Sub-county, Kazo District, has been tightened ahead of his burial today.

By yesterday, mourners were pouring in from different directions to pay their last respects as burial preparations were being coordinated by both the government, the army and family members.

Mourners are subjected to four check points manned by the Uganda people’s defence Forces (UPDF) and police upon arrival.

They are also asked to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPS), especially wearing a mask, as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.