By Mike Sebalu

Former security minister, now handling the Public Service docket, Wilson Muruli Mukasa has advised security personnel to get back to the basics of fighting criminality and close all the gaps within the security system.

According to police reports, in a period of just two weeks, 5 murder cases have been reported in different parts of the country with some of the victims shot dead while others have survived with serious injuries.

The victims include former junior labour minister, Charles Engola and his bodyguard Wilson Sabiiti, blogger Ibrahim Tusuubira aka Jjaja Iculi, and last Friday’s killing of an Indian money lender, Uttam Bandhari by police constable Ivan Wabwire who has since been arrested.

These were followed by another fatal incident in Konge where Peter Ochoroi,26, attached to Capital Guards and Patrol Security shot his workmate identified as John Mujumbi.

A case of attempted murder by shooting was reported by Wandgeya Police in Market Zone, by a private security guard Milton Apulet left one Geoffrey Mwesigwa injured.

Now minister Muruli Mukasa, says these are criminals who take advantage of gaps within the security system.