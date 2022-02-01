By Andrew Bagala

Security agencies are planning to disrupt events organised by an Opposition campaign led by Dr Kizza Besigye that seeks to protest injustice and rising prices of fuel and basic products.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, said Dr Besigye is planning violent demonstrations in the country but added that they would not allow him to continue organising them.

“Dr Besigye is reactivating their Power 10 structure in all cells within the Kampala Metropolitan area to purposely breach peace, cause disorder and lawlessness in the city,” Mr Enanga said yesterday.

