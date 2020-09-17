Police in Kampala are on the hunt for two suspects; a man and a woman who allegedly strangled to death a special hire driver from Seeta.

According to Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, three people hired Christopher Batte, 58, a resident from Nyenje to transport them to Bajjo village.

The suspects while at Bajjo, stabbed Batte five times on the head and three times on the right hand after which bundled him up in the trunk of his vehicle registration number UAY 765H Toyota Premio white in colour, and drove off.

However their luck fell out when the vehicle got stuck and people who came to their rescue saw blood dripping from the car trunk.

The angry mob on seeing the body injured one the suspects as his accomplices escaped.

Owoyessigyire says one male suspect was rescued and rushed to CPR medical Centre in Mukono town for treatment as search for his colleagues continues.