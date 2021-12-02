By Ruth Anderah

Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Segirinya has been granted bail by Buganda Road Court over the threatening violence case against him.

Segirinya has appeared before a grade one magistrate Doreen Olga Karungi who released him on a cash bail of Shs1million and each of his two sureties was ordered to execute a noncash bond of Shs10 million.

The magistrate has fixed the case for hearing on December 22nd, after prosecution led by Peter Mugisha informed the court that investigations are complete and ready to start prosecuting Segirinya.

It is alleged that between August and September 2020 while in Kampala, Segirinya commonly known as Mr Update made statements on his Facebook page “Segirinya Muhammad Fans Page ” calculated to incite the public to participate in violence against a section or group of Ugandans.

He is quoted by the prosecution to have posted a statement that “I am warning those who are trying to assassinate Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu that what will happen will be forty times worse than the 1994 Rwandan genocide.”