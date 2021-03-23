By Ruth Anderah

The elected Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Segirinya has been arraigned before Buganda road court grade one Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu and charged with inciting violence.

He has however denied the said offence and remanded to Kitalya government prison until the 8th April for his bail application.

Prosecution states Muhammad Segirinya and others still at large on 25th March at Mini price in the Kampala district committed an act calculated to incite violence against other persons by holding placards demanding for their presidential victory, Free Mubiru James, Nubian Lee, Eddy Mutwe by reasons of their political opinions.