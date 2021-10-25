By Damali Mukhaye

The Ministry of Education has pushed the senior one and five selection exercise that was to commence today to tomorrow.

The Education Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ketty Lamaro says the exercise will commence on Tuesday and end on Friday.

Unlike previously where the Ministry had scheduled 400 schools on each day of the five days, from Monday to Friday, the numbers have been increased to 500 schools per day for four days.

Each of the 2,000 schools is supposed to send only one representative instead of the usual two.

All heads of schools to participate in the selection exercise are mandated to take covid-19 tests at the expense of the Government.

According to the testing schedule, Heads of Schools who will start the selection exercise on Tuesday took their covid-19 tests while those to appear on Wednesday took their tests yesterday.