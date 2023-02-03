Morris Seru, the acting commissioner of the pharmacy services division at the Ministry of Health has re-echoed a caution to members of the public to avoid self-medication as it increases antimicrobial resistance.

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, and at times leads to death.

Seru says the Ministry of Health is rolling out initiatives to mitigate the problem that is affecting both humans, and animals.

He made the remarks during launch preparations for the Uganda Pharma Healthcare Expo scheduled to take place from 16th-18th February 2023 at the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) Multi-purpose Hall in Kampala.

The 3-day international expo seeks to showcase the latest advancements in the medical sector and so far over 120 innovative exhibitors from 8 countries have registered to take part in the expo.